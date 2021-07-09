Suhana Khan glows in magic hour; Navya Nanda is in love, Shanaya Kapoor says 'are you real'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is lighting up Instagram with one glamorous photo after another. On Friday, she shared two new pictures, clicked during the golden hour.

In the photos, Suhana Khan is seen wearing an olive-coloured top and and dark green leather pants. She is carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and has left her hair loose. She is posing in an empty street as the golden light of the setting sun makes her glow.

Suhana captioned her post with two eye-roll emojis. Her friends and fans were in love with the pictures. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda left a heart-eyes emoji. Maheep Kapoor called her 'stunning' while her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Are you real."

Earlier on Friday, Suhana had shared another picture of herself on her Instagram Stories. In it, she was seen in a figure-hugging navy dress. She was also carrying a blue bag.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have three children--sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana. Suhana is the middle child and recently turned 20 years old. She is pursuing a film studies course from the Tish School of Arts from the University of New York. She often posts pictures and videos from her time in New York. She shows her apartment, the fun she has with her friends there, and a regular stream of golden hour selfies.

Suhana wishes to be an actor like her father. She has starred in school plays and also made a short film with her school friends from London, called The Grey Part of Blue.

Shah Rukh had earlier said that if any of kids wish to pursue a career in acting, they would have to complete their education first. His elder son Aryan has no acting aspirations and wishes to be a filmmaker. He recently graduated from the University of Southern California.