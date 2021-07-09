From Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif, these Bollywood stars have Hollywood lookalikes

Fans of Bollywood and Hollywood stars have often found similarities between a few duos. If Esha Gupta was called 'gareebon ki Angelina Jolie', Jacqueline Fernandez's likeness to Amanda Cerny is known to her too. Here are a few Bollywood and Hollywood celebs who have found their lookalikes in each other.

Shashi Kapoor and Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer (left) and a young Shashi Kapoor.

The late Bollywood star, Shashi Kapoor, bears an uncanny resemblance to Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer. This monotone picture of Shashi makes the similarities even more stark.

Esha Gupta and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie (left) and Esha Gupta have the same jawline and cheekbones.

Esha Gupta's fans often leave comments on her posts about how much she looks like Angelina. Speaking about it, she told Bollywood Life, "People would call me, ‘Oh…gareebon ki Angelina Jolie (the poor man’s Angelina Jolie).’ And, I used to say, ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb (poor) there.’ I’m not saying that, I did not ask to look like this, it’s my parents’ production and I look like this.”

Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper

Hrithik Roshan (left) and Bradley Cooper.

All Bollywood-Hollywood lookalike lists begin with a combo picture of Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper. It could be attributed to their chiselled looks, their light eyes or the same curly brown hair.

Katrina Kaif and Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey (left) and Katrina Kaif.

This is one combo, which doesn't get as much attention as it deserves. The American singer and the Bollywood film star have the same beautiful eyes and perfect lips.

Karisma Kapoor and Vanessa Kirby

Karisma Kapoor (left) and Vanessa Kirby.

Karisma Kapoor's Zubeida look and Vanessa Kirby's Hollywood waves in The Crown do add to the effect but the there is more to their likeness. They have same small mouth and light eyes.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny

Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez have met and recorded a vlog together.





The Bollywood actor and the popular YouTuber have even met and recorded a few vlogs with each other. They do look a lot like each other and their fans often ask them to post pictures together.

Know more Bollywood-Hollywood lookalikes? Let us know at @htshowbiz on Twitter. Stay tuned for our second list of lookalikes.