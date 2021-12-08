Suhana Khan goes 'wow' at Shanaya Kapoor's new hairdo that made her head hurt, Ananya Panday knows her pain

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has reacted to a picture shared by Shanaya Kapoor. She is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor shared the photo in which she posed in front of a wardrobe wearing a bathrobe. Shanaya wore makeup and tied her hair back in a tight bun.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "Not gonna lie my head was hurting but oh well #snatched." Reacting to the post, Suhana Khan wrote, "Wow." Maheep dropped a bunch of heart eyes and red heart emojis.

Actor and Shanaya's friend Ananya Panday wrote, "Hurting??? That’s an understatement." Shanaya replied, "@ananyapanday thanks for washing my hair." Her mother Bhavana Pandey also dropped several red heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Anjini Dhawan, niece of actor Varun Dhawan, commented, "Obsessed." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan said, "Oh myyyy."

Shanaya is currently working on her first film, which is being made under Karan Johar's production house. Prior to her acting project, she worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's hit film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Recently, Sanjay shared several new and old photos with Shanaya. As she began shooting for her acting debut, Sanjay wrote, “New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, the sky is the limit. #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you.”

Earlier in March this year, Shanaya had made the announcement of her Bollywood debut along with a bunch of her pictures. She had captioned her post, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”