Suhana Khan has clearly won the silhouette challenge with this pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is living the good life in New York. She has been sharing pictures from multiple parties she has attended over the last few weeks.

On Sunday, she reposted a picture shared by her friend Muskan Chanana. In the picture, their faces are not visible but only their silhouettes are seen. Both the girls are seen in bodycon dresses, high heels and their hair styled in curls. They are seen standing in front of a blood red moon installation.

Muskan shared more pictures from the party but Suhana was seen in only this one. Muskar is a good friend of another star kid, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Suhana is in New York were she is pursuing a course in film studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at the New York University. She has starred in a few school plays and also a short film she made with her classmates from her school in England.

Suhana, who is the only daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, has expressed an interest in becoming an actor like her father. Shah Rukh, however, has said that all his three children would have to complete their education before they can pursue a career in Bollywood.

Suhana has also spoken about the criticism she often faces online. Speaking to Vogue in 2018, she said, "I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence. I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems."