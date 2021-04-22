Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan heartbroken at rising Covid-19 cases in India, urges fans to 'stay safe'
Suhana Khan heartbroken at rising Covid-19 cases in India, urges fans to 'stay safe'

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has used her social media reach to amplify Covid-19 guidelines. She has also expressed heartbreak at the situation in India.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Suhana Khan is currently stationed in New York.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, on Wednesday, amplified Covid-19 guidelines through her social media. She also expressed heartbreak at the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

Suhana is currently in New York, where she is studying filmmaking. She had been posting pictures from her apartment recently, but her last two posts on Instagram Stories have been Covid-related.

She shared a 'Covid-19 resources guide', followed by a graph showing the steep rise in cases in India. She wrote, 'Stay safe', and added a broken-heart emoji. Coronavirus cases in India shot past the 3,00,000-mark on Thursday, amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Suhana Khan is concerned about the coronavirus situation in India.
Earlier in the week, Suhana gave her over 1.6 million Instagram followers a glimpse inside her New York apartment, which has a view of the city skyline. She aspires to become an actor, and has appeared in theatrical productions and at least one short film.

On the same day, Suhana's mother, Gauri Khan, and elder brother, Aryan Khan, were spotted at the Mumbai airport, reportedly flying off to New York to be with her. Shah Rukh wasn't with them. The actor, however, has been involved with the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, which is unfolding amid the pandemic.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shares pics of her New York apartment bathed in sunset glow

Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in the critical and commercial disappointment Zero, and had begun shooting for his big-screen comeback, Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand.

During his hiatus from acting, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment has released a number of films and streaming series, such as Bard of Blood, Betaal, Class of 83, and others.

