Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedant Raina attend their The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja birthday bash

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Vedant Raina attended the birthday party of their The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja at a restaurant in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account on Tuesday night posted several clips in which they were seen making their way inside the restaurant in the evening. (Also Read | Zoya Akhtar reveals her advice to The Archies kids amid nepotism debate)

The Archies cast celebrate Mihir's birthday

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Vedant Raina and Mihir Ahuja outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Suhana Khan arrived at the restaurant in her car and was taken inside by Mihir. For the party, Suhana wore a striped blue dress and black heels. She also carried a blue bag. Mihir opted for a black shirt and matching pants. He also smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

Vedant and Khushi Kapoor arrived at the bash together. They smiled as they walked inside the venue. Khushi wore a printed floral green dress and flats while Vedang opted for a colourful shirt, denims and sneakers.

Agastya Nanda also seen

Agastya Nanda, dressed in a black shirt and denims, also attended Mihir's party. After the bash, Suhana, Khushi and Mihir left the venue together in a car. Agastya waved and smiled at his friends before getting inside a car with Vedang and another friend.

The Archies cast

Recently, the film's cast returned from the Tudum 2023 fan event in Brazil. The trailer of the film was also released at the event. The cast also performed live on the title track Sunoh. Apart from Suhana, Khushi, Agastya, and Mihir, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot are also part of the film.

Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi while Agastya Nanda is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. All of them are making their acting debuts with The Archies.

More about The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies will stream on Netflix. It is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book. However, the release date has not been revealed yet. The upcoming Netflix film is billed as a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale, the fictional hill station, to a new generation in India.

In the film Dot will essay the role of Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

