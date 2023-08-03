Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor, celebs arrive in ethnic best for Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's engagement party

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her US-based boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier this year. On Thursday, the couple hosted an engagement party for their friends and family members in Mumbai. Several celebrities were papped reaching the venue. Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap reacts to claims of fiance Shane living off Anurag Kashyap's money

Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party in Mumbai. (Pic: Varinder Chawla/ Yogen Shah)(Varinder Chawla/ Yogen Shah)

For the event, Aaliyah Kashyap opted for an ivory-coloured raw silk lehenga and matching jewelleries. Her fiance Shane complemented her in a matching ivory sherwani with a mint green vest. The two posed for paparazzi outside the venue. Aaliya also posed with her father Anurag and smiled big for the cameras.

Celebs at Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party

Aaliyah's close friend, and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana arrived for the party in a beautiful blue saree and kept it simple with her signature makeup look. Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan arrived in a pretty pink saree. Aaliyah's best friend Khushi Kapoor made it to the big day in a pink saree.

Others at the engagement party were Javed Jaffery's daughter Alavia Jaffery, Agastya Nanda and Imtiaz Ali. Anurag's ex wife Kalki Koechlin also attended the event. She was with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho.

Aaliyah Kashyap proposal

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Shane Gregoire proposed to Aaliyah in Bali. Aaliyah had shared the news on social media, “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH).”

Aaliyah and Shane will host another engagement party in the US. They will fly out of India this month to celebrate the occasion with Shane's family. They had previously shared in a vlog that they want to get married sometime around 2025.

