Suhana Khan reveals her nickname for Ananya Panday's sister Rysa as actor shares goofy pics

Ananya Panday has shared a series of pictures with her younger sister Rysa on Instagram. The pictures, that appear to have been taking during a family vacation, depict the siblings' starkly different personalities.

In a few pictures, Rysa appeared to be energetic and quirky while Ananya Panday appeared mellow and observed her sister's actions. In others, Ananya was seen trying to plant a kiss on Rysa's cheek but the latter wasn't interested. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "Literally any picture Rys and I have together :)".

Ananya's bestie Suhana Khan took to the comments section and revealed her nickname for Rysa. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter wrote, "Riceee." Ananya's cousin Alanna Panday dropped a couple of laughing and heart emojis on the post. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Ananya and Rysa recently lost their grandmother, Chunkey Panday's mother Snehlata Panday. Chunky, speaking with a leading daily, had said that her death affected the sisters. "Both my kids, Ananya and Rysa were so close to their daadi (grandmother). Since they are young and tender, her demise has really affected them. They are yet to come to terms with the fact that their grandma is no more. At times, they are uncontrollable, but I try to be strong and make them understand that their grandma led a great life and now we have to continue her legacy," he said.

Ananya has a few projects in the pipeline. The actor will soon appear in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda, who will make his Bollywood debut with the film. The Karan Johar-backed film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ananya is also set to appear in Shakun Batra’s next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.