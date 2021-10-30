Suhana Khan shares birthday post for Ananya Panday, says ‘love you to pieces’. See photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan sent a love-filled birthday wish to Ananya Panday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a picture with Ananya and her younger sister Rysa Panday, and wrote, “Happy birthday. I love uu to pieces.”

In the photo, which was taken at a restaurant, Suhana, Ananya and Rysa posed with chopsticks. A lavish spread of Asian cuisine lay on the table in front of them.

Shanaya Kapoor also shared a sweet birthday wish for Ananya. Sharing a collage of their childhood pictures, she wrote, “#scorpiotwin here’s looking at you, kid.”

Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are childhood best friends. They have a WhatsApp group called Charlie’s Angels, where they discuss all kinds of things, from boys to the film industry.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor shared birthday posts for their best friend Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ananya, also dedicated a birthday post to her on Instagram. Sharing happy pictures of her, he wrote, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you.”

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Katrina Kaif wished Ananya a happy birthday on Instagram. However, she has been keeping a low profile on social media and has not reposted any of the messages.

Earlier this month, Ananya was called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case in which Suhana’s elder brother Aryan Khan was arrested. Ananya was summoned after her WhatsApp chats with Aryan came under the scanner.

An official told Hindustan Times that Ananya maintained she has never used any narcotics and the chats with Aryan were in a light vein.

Ananya’s upcoming films include Shakun Batra’s as-yet-untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.