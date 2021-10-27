Neha Sharma says she isn’t interested in watching Ananya Panday’s films: ‘None of her promos have really excited me’

Neha Sharma said that she is not interested in watching any of Ananya Panday’s films. Neha added that she ‘religiously’ watches trailers but none of the promos featuring Ananya looked exciting enough to her.

In an interview, Neha was asked what comes to her mind when she hears Ananya’s name. “Honestly, no offence, but I don’t watch too many films and I don’t think there has been a film of hers that I wanted to see because I do watch promos religiously and whatever promo really excites me, I go watch the film. But none of her promos have really excited me to go watch her film,” she told radio host Siddharth Kannan.

“Of course, she is just up-and-coming. Maybe, in another five years, she will have something that I will want to watch but not as of now,” she added.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Her upcoming films include Shakun Batra’s as-yet-untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

Lately, Ananya has been in the news for her possible connection with a drugs case. She was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after her WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan came under the scanner.

Neha, meanwhile, made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi. Her other films include Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Youngistaan and Tum Bin 2.

Currently, Neha is gearing up for the release of her next, Aafat-e-Ishq, which will be out on Zee5 this Friday. She also has Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.