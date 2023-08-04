Suhana Khan flaunts her good looks in Goa photo dump, responds to Ananya Panday's sarcastic comment

Suhana Khan blessed fans with multiple photos from her recent trip to Goa. She spent some time with her cousin Alia Chhiba and a friend. Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Also read: Suhana Khan steps out for movie night with BFF Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan's Goa pics

Suhana Khan will make her acting debut with The Archies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through her photos, Suhana revealed what she has been up to in Goa. Her trip was all about spending a good time with her loved ones and enjoying good food and sunsets. Her first photo seems to be a candid one of Suhana. She looked summer-ready in a grey tank top and jeans and sunglasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was followed by a gorgeous selfie of Suhana at a cafe. She also added snippets from her table and a group photo with her pals. Sharing them all, Suhana simply wrote ‘Goa’ in the captions.

Ananya reacts to Suhana's post

Reacting to the post, Suhana's best friend Ananya asked her in the comment section, “How did u think of this caption super creative.” Suhana replied with sarcasm, “@ananyapanday It came to me in a dream.” Navya Naveli Nanda, Muskan Chanana, Tara Sharma and Maheep Kapoor also reacted to Suhana's post.

Suhana at Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party

Meanwhile, Suhana is back in Mumbai. On Thursday, she was seen attending her close friend Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party in the city. Suhana made a stunning entry at the venue in a beautiful blue saree. Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She is engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party was also attended by Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Alaya F, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari and many more star kids of the industry. Also present were filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap's ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin.

The Archies

Suhana is gearing up for the release of her debut film. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, she will be seen in Netflix's The Archies. It also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film is an Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, and also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.