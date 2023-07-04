Suhana Khan steps out for movie night with BFF Shanaya Kapoor, her brother Jahaan Kapoor. Watch

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan Kapoor stepped out to watch a movie together in Mumbai. While Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Shanaya and Jahaan are the children of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. (Also Read | Ananya Panday says she isn't insecure about BFF Suhana Khan's entry in Bollywood but 'feels competitive’) Suhana Khan with Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor in Mumbai.

Suhana, Shanaya's movie night with Jahaan

In a video, shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram on Monday night, Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan were seen exiting a theatre in Mumbai. They made their way towards the car without posing for the paparazzi. While Shanaya sat at the front of the vehicle, Suhana took the back seat.

For the outing, Shanaya wore a white T-shirt, denims and white sneakers. She also carried a maroon bag. Suhana opted for a black T-shirt, olive green pants and black sandals. She was seen carrying a small bag. Jahaan too opted for a casual outfit--black T-shirt and pants.

Suhana and Shanaya are BFFs with Ananya Panday

Last month, Suhana and Shanaya featured together in their friend Ananya Panday's throwback picture. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya had shared a picture collage. She captioned it, "Sisters 4ever." The first picture featured the trio, from their childhood days, holding a gun in their hands.

Suhana's debut film

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will release on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The Archies marks not only the acting debut of Suhana but also of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda as well as late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja are also part of the project. Recently, the team travelled to Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event.

Shanaya's Bollywood debut

Shanaya will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

