Ananya Panday says she isn't insecure about BFF Suhana Khan's entry in Bollywood but 'feels competitive’

Actor Ananya Panday recently opened up about her best friend Suhana Khan's debut in Bollywood. While she revealed that Suhana, being a newcomer, isn't nervous, but rather confident, Ananya also clarified that she isn't insecure about increased competition. She called it a ‘healthy competition.’ Also read: Suhana Khan looks pretty in unseen pic, BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor wish her on birthday Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are childhood friends.

Suhana Khan's debut

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It will premiere on Netflix India on November 24. Undoubtfully, Suhana is no less than a sensation even before her much awaited debut.

Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan's debut

Talking about Suhana, Ananya recently told News18 that Suhana is very confident about her debut. “She is not nervous. She is very confident and I think she is very good at what she does. So I am actually very excited to see her. After The Archies teaser everyone is loving her,” the actor said.

Ananya on increased competition

When asked about competition in the industry, Ananya admitted that with Suhana's debut, it will increase. “I don’t feel insecure, I feel competitive. I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It is inspiring whenever new talent comes because you get to see what good work is out there, you get to learn from people,” Ananya added.

Ananya Panday's projects

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame. She was launched by Karan Johar in Student of the Year 2 that was directed by Punit Malhotra.

The actor was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannath's action comedy Liger last year, which could not perform well at the box office. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

She is also a part of Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Talking about it, she recently told Hindustan Times, "Dream Girl 2 is going to be a full on masti laugh entertainer and it will leave you with a message, like the first one did as well.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON