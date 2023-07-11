Suhana Khan shares a fun throwback with The Archies co-stars from Brazil event. Watch

The cast of The Archies recently unveiled the teaser of the film during the TUDUM event in Brazil. Now, Suhana Khan has shared a fun throwback Reel on her Instagram from their Brazil trip, where the cast of the film are seen hanging out in the streets of Sao Paulo as well as getting ready for their performance. (Also read: The Archies teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda fall in love, face heartbreaks in this coming-of-age story) Suhana Khan with her co-stars in Brazil for the Tudum event last month.

Suhana's new Instagram Reel

Suhana took to Instagram to post a Reel of her trip to Brazil with the cast of The Archies. She captioned the post, "Life with The Archies: Sao Paulo Edition" and tagged her co-stars. In the fun Reel, which was titled, "The Archies in Brazil," she was joined by her co-stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

Suhana with The Archies gang

The small video clip is a montage of the gang walking through the sunlit streets of Sao Paulo ahead of the event, where they are seen having a gala time together. Then they head inside the Netflix event, where they are seen entering the different spaces dedicated to the multiple shows of the platform. The cast are seen inside the Bridgerton playground, then they stop by the Emily in Paris cafe shop space, and also play around the Squid Game area. The cute video ends with all of them waiting patiently for their final performance on stage with the audience cheering loudly for them.

As part of Netflix, the convention event was held last month from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo. Featuring over 2000 square meters of activities, games, live music, and more, the convention also gave attendees the chance to see their favourite stars up close.

The Archies teaser

The over one-minute-long teaser gave a glimpse of Riverdale – a fictional quaint hill station. A toy train puffed into the Riverdale station as horses and a few cars were seen on the road. It also gave a look at the bunch of friends – played by Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, falling in love and going through heartbreaks.

The Archies teaser has been received well by the audience and is all about rock n' roll, friendship, love, freedom, heartbreak and rebellion. Set in the year 1964, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale's favourite set of teenagers, seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community.

The film is slated to release in November on Netflix India. Zoya Akhtar is also producing The Archies along with Reema Kagti via their Tiger Baby Films banner.

