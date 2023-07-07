Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor react as Anshula Kapoor posts video of dad Boney Kapoor making her breakfast for first time

Anshula Kapoor has shared her favourite memory from London, which features father-producer Boney Kapoor making her breakfast for the first time. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anshula shared a video, where Boney prepared the meal for Anshula. Boney and Sridevi's daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have reacted on the video. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor reacts as Anshula Kapoor recalls not seeing beauty in her ‘stretch marks, double chin, big arms') Boney Kapoor made breakfast for daughter Anshula Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor cooks for daughter Anshula

The video started with Boney getting ready in the kitchen. Dressed in casuals, Boney was seen making cheesy scrambled eggs as he kept it simple with eggs, cheese and salt. The words 'core memory: dad made me breakfast for the first time (white heart emoji)' were written on the video.

Anshula tastes cheesy scrambled eggs

After Boney plated up food, Anshula sat at a table with it and had a bite. She smiled and looked sideways as she tasted it. Though she didn't say anything, the words 'this is my emo happy face (nerd face emoji)' were written in the clip. She added Taylor Swift's Snow On The Beach as the background music.

Anshula pens note

Sharing the clip, Anshula captioned it, "My favourite memory from London: Dad cooked for me for the first time, and hands down, this was my favourite meal in the city. Can’t beat love (white heart emoji). It only took me 32 years to find out that @boney.kapoor makes the best cheesy scrambled eggs, period (heart hands emoji)."

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi react to Anshula's video

Reacting to the post, Boney wrote, "Next trip I will make a full meal for you my genius bachha (child)." Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Where are the chillies @anshulakapoor @boney.kapoor?" Anshula replied, "@sanjaykapoor2500 hahaha told him no mirchi (chillies), not even black pepper! I can’t do mirchi!!" Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Antara Motiwala Marwah posted red heart emojis. Anshula responded with red heart emojis too.

More about Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Mona died in 2012. Anshula also has a brother, actor Arjun Kapoor. She is a social media influencer. Anshula has also been honest about her struggles with body image on social media. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.

Recently, Anshula wished Arjun on his birthday with a sweet note. She shared a picture of the duo smiling at each other. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my whole world. Love you to infinity @arjunkapoor. My wish for you is that may happiness always surround you (even if that means countless Farfetch orders), and may you always feel a forcefield of love around you. May this year give you everything that your heart desires, and then some.”

