Sonam Kapoor reacts as Anshula Kapoor recalls not seeing beauty in her ‘stretch marks, double chin, big arms'

Anshula Kapoor, sister of Arjun Kapoor, has shared a long note opening up on how she was 'unable to see any kind of beauty in who she is or what she looks like'. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anshula also shared pictures of herself. In the photos, she wore a black outfit and gave different expressions for the camera. (Also Read | Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship with Rohan Thakkar Instagram official) Anshula Kapoor talks about how she didn't see beauty in who she is.

Anshula captioned the post, "These images have been sitting in my drafts for weeks, but I don’t know what it is about tonight that’s given me the courage to post it rather than delete the draft. So here goes… I’ve spent more than half of my life being unable to see any kind of beauty in who I am or what I look like."

She added, “Whether it was the curls that I called unmanageable and frizzy, or the shoulders that were covered in stretch marks, or the arms that were too big to be bare, the upper lip that was so much thinner than the bottom lip, or the chins that were always doubling and tripling. Why is it that even though you learn never to judge a book by it’s cover, you fail to show the same grace to yourself? Always judging what you see outside, without even looking at how brightly the inside shines through?”

Anshula continued, “I never understood that I can show myself the grace I am able to show others, that I can and should love who I am regardless of what I look like in a pair of pants or in the mirror. That my hair is beautifully wild with a unique story of its own, my skin has grown and stretched to make sure it can carry me through every phase of life. I never saw the lips that could speak words of love and courage.”

Anshula's cousin-actor Sonam Kapoor shared the post.

"Why is it always easier to see the negatives instead of the positives? At what point do we begin to change that? I think I quiet like this side of me that allows myself to celebrate every part of me that may never be 'conventional', but it all comes together to make me uniquely ME," Anshula concluded. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anshula's cousin, actor Sonam Kapoor shared the post. She wrote ‘beautiful’ and also tagged Anshula.

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. She is a social media influencer. Anshula has earlier too spoken about her struggles with body image on social media.

Recently, Anshula made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar Instagram official. She posted a picture, clicked at sunset, in which the duo smiled and looked at each other inside an infinity pool. "366," she had captioned the post with a white heart emoji. Rumours of Anshula dating Rohan first emerged when she posted a loved-up boomerang with him on social media.

