Suhana Khan shares pic of brother Abram and their pet dog chilling in her room at Mannat. See here

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan offered a glimpse of their home and life as she shared a new picture on her Instagram account on Monday. Suhana turned photographer for her younger brother Abram Khan as she clicked him while he had his back towards the camera. Their family dog could also be spotted in the picture. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan and Suhana shower AbRam with love in unseen pics from his birthday. See here

The photo, that Suhana shared on Instagram Stories without any caption, showed Abram lost in his tablet. The eight-year-old was kneeling on a carpet in front of the bed and rested his elbows on the bed as he played a game. Their pet dog was seen relaxing on a lounger nearby.

The photograph also gave a glimpse of a bedroom at Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's famous bungalow at Bandstand, Bandra. The room opened up to a balcony with a serene view of the sea. A table lamp could be seen on the side tables next to the well-made bed.

Suhana Khan shares a picture of Abram Khan on Instagram Stories.

Suhana occasionally shares a glimpse of her family's personal lives on her Instagram account. In October last year, she had shared a throwback picture of her and her elder brother Aryan Khan from their childhood days. "I love you," she captioned the picture that showed her and Aryan hanging out with their father Shah Rukh.

Meanwhile, pictures of her in a pristine white lehenga took the internet by storm a few days ago. The photographs, shared by fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Instagram on February 28, showed Suhana recreating her the iconic "palat" moment from her father's 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Also Read: Suhana creates a ‘palat’ moment in lehenga, Gauri calls her 'pure'. See pics

Her mother Gauri Khan called her "pure" as she commented on the post. Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan commented, "Gorgeous."

