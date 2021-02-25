Suhana Khan shows the most glamourous way to grate cheese, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, continues to make her fans skip a heartbeat with her glamourous pictures and videos on Instagram. The 20-year-old has now shared a glimpse of her grating cheese at her place in New York.

Suhana shared a picture which shows her dressed in beige co-ords, hair neatly combed back, with a light necklace on and some makeup. It was followed by a video of her talking to her friends while grating cheese, and its her classy eye makeup and her way of flipping her hair that draws attention. Sharing the picture and the video, she wrote in caption, "Say" with a cheese emoji.

Suhana's fans were impressed with her new post and showered her with appreciative comments. Her friend and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "Ohkaaayyy," with a fire emoji. A fan wrote, "You’re so good at grating cheese." Another said, "Girl I can’t!! The hair flip!!" One more fan called it, "goddess energy".

She is currently a student of filmmaking at the New York University. She may yet not be planning on joining films but has already shown her inclination towards the art. She had played the lead role of Juliet in a college play in London, with Shah Rukh among the audience. She also shot for a mystery project during lockdown. She also shot a short film, The Grey Part of Blue.

While Suhana is expected to follow Shah Rukh in films, the actor has made sure his kids complete their education first. Shah Rukh had once told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”