Suhana Khan stuns as she poses with friends in New York, fans say 'so glam'. See here

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is still a student but she is already a star on Instagram. Her 1.5 million following on Instagram is proof of it. On Tuesday, she shared yet another set of gorgeous pictures with her friends in New York.

Sharing them, she wrote: "l8r, not. now." Wearing a two piece beige bodycon dress, Suhana is every bit a star in her own right. Both of her friends are in black short dresses and compliment her well.

A bunch of her fans dropped red heart eyes and fire emojis. One said "so glam" while another said "wowie". A third person said "Oh my ladies".

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Towards the end of last month, Shah Rukh and his younger son, AbRam were spotted at Mumbai airport at wee hours of the day as they dropped her off.

On Valentine's Day, Suhana shared pictures with her 'Galentine' as they enjoyed a day off from studies.

While in India, Suhana is often seen with her childhood friends - actor Ananya Panday, assistant director on Gunjan Saxena Shanaya Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and healthcare entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda.

She had, in fact, shared then-and-now pictures with the trio which was a big hit. She had written: "Just me being the main character."

Suhana's profile is not only about her channeling her glamorous avatar. Every now and then, she speaks on subjects close to her heart. Some time back, she had written about discrimination she has faced on the basis of her colour. She had written: "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

Also read: Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business

She had added, "Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON