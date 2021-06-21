Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan with sweet Father’s Day post, paints the town red with friends
bollywood

Suhana Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan with sweet Father’s Day post, paints the town red with friends

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dedicated a sweet Father’s Day post to him on Instagram. She also shared pictures of her outing with her friends.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Suhana Khan with Shah Rukh Khan (L) and her friends.

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a sweet Father’s Day wish for him on Instagram Stories. She posted a black-and-white picture of him kissing her when she was a child. “Father’s Day,” she captioned it, adding a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan also shared pictures from an outing with her friends. She wore a large black windcheater jacket over a black long-sleeved top and high-waist pants. She was seen hugging her friends and smiling. The geotag for one of the photos, posted on Instagram Stories by her friend, read London.

Suhana Khan shared a childhood photo to wish Shah Rukh Khan on Father’s Day.
Suhana Khan with her friends.
Suhana Khan shared these pictures on Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan also dedicated a Father’s Day post to all fathers. He shared a picture of four toys, representing him and three children -- Suhana, Aryan Khan and AbRam. “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’,” the caption read.

Currently, Suhana is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family in Mumbai and then, the UAE, where Shah Rukh’s team Kolkata Knight Riders played in the Indian Premier League.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra plays with Disney filter in new video, asks fans ‘You think I am a bad girl?’

Suhana is interested in becoming an actor like Shah Rukh. She has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London in 2018. The following year, she was seen in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh took a sabbatical from acting after the failure of Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. However, he has been busy with production ventures, including Badla, Kaamyaab, Class of 83 and the upcoming films, Bob Biswas and Love Hostel.

As an actor, Shah Rukh will make a comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film, which is yet to be officially announced, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suhana khan shah rukh khan father's day

Related Stories

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s friends click the best pictures of her. Here is proof

UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:04 PM IST
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys pool date in New York with her girlfriends. See photos

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 08:13 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP