Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana, Shanaya, Ananya's friendship will 'prove them wrong', says Maheep about those who doubt actors' bond in industry
bollywood

Suhana, Shanaya, Ananya's friendship will 'prove them wrong', says Maheep about those who doubt actors' bond in industry

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan will prove everyone who believes that actors in Bollywood can't be friends wrong, Maheep Kapoor has said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Maheep Kapoor, who rose to prominence after appearing in the Netflix 'reality show' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives last year, has said that her daughter Shanaya's friendship with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday will prove to be an outlier in the film industry. Shanaya is gearing up to make her acting debut, while Ananya has been acting in movies for a couple of years. Suhana is expected to join in soon.

Maheep in an interview said that because the three girls have been friends since they were born, basically, their friendship will challenge the perception that relationships in Bollywood are fickle. "These girls will prove them wrong, they're too tight," she said.

She told PeepingMoon, "I mean literally, we gave birth to them, and they've been glued to each other. They are such close friends. It would be amazing to see the three of them on screen. I love them, I love the way they are with each other. They have each other's back."

Maheep continued, "Because they've grown up in the industry, they understand a lot of things. This is their bonding now. Shanaya's definitely talking to Ananya, getting pointers. Suhana, who's amazing with makeup. They're always exchanging ideas and thoughts. They have a great relationship, and I hope it always remains, because they've literally been together since they've been born."

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor has so many fan accounts, dad Sanjay sometimes replies 'love you' to wrong one

Shanaya was announced as a part of a new stable of talent at Dharma Productions earlier this year. Ananya, too, was launched by the banner in 2019, and all eyes are now on Suhana, who as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is expected to make a grand entry in the film industry after completing her education.

Maheep Kapoor, who rose to prominence after appearing in the Netflix 'reality show' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives last year, has said that her daughter Shanaya's friendship with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday will prove to be an outlier in the film industry. Shanaya is gearing up to make her acting debut, while Ananya has been acting in movies for a couple of years. Suhana is expected to join in soon.

Maheep in an interview said that because the three girls have been friends since they were born, basically, their friendship will challenge the perception that relationships in Bollywood are fickle. "These girls will prove them wrong, they're too tight," she said.

She told PeepingMoon, "I mean literally, we gave birth to them, and they've been glued to each other. They are such close friends. It would be amazing to see the three of them on screen. I love them, I love the way they are with each other. They have each other's back."

Maheep continued, "Because they've grown up in the industry, they understand a lot of things. This is their bonding now. Shanaya's definitely talking to Ananya, getting pointers. Suhana, who's amazing with makeup. They're always exchanging ideas and thoughts. They have a great relationship, and I hope it always remains, because they've literally been together since they've been born."

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor has so many fan accounts, dad Sanjay sometimes replies 'love you' to wrong one

Shanaya was announced as a part of a new stable of talent at Dharma Productions earlier this year. Ananya, too, was launched by the banner in 2019, and all eyes are now on Suhana, who as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is expected to make a grand entry in the film industry after completing her education.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shanaya kapoor suhana khan ananya panday maheep kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor has so many fan accounts, dad Sanjay sometimes replies 'love you' to wrong one

PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 12:39 PM IST
bollywood

Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor wish Maheep Kapoor on birthday. Shanaya calls her 'bestie', shares unseen pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 05:53 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP