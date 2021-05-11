Suhana, Shanaya, Ananya's friendship will 'prove them wrong', says Maheep about those who doubt actors' bond in industry

Maheep Kapoor, who rose to prominence after appearing in the Netflix 'reality show' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives last year, has said that her daughter Shanaya's friendship with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday will prove to be an outlier in the film industry. Shanaya is gearing up to make her acting debut, while Ananya has been acting in movies for a couple of years. Suhana is expected to join in soon.

Maheep in an interview said that because the three girls have been friends since they were born, basically, their friendship will challenge the perception that relationships in Bollywood are fickle. "These girls will prove them wrong, they're too tight," she said.

She told PeepingMoon, "I mean literally, we gave birth to them, and they've been glued to each other. They are such close friends. It would be amazing to see the three of them on screen. I love them, I love the way they are with each other. They have each other's back."

Maheep continued, "Because they've grown up in the industry, they understand a lot of things. This is their bonding now. Shanaya's definitely talking to Ananya, getting pointers. Suhana, who's amazing with makeup. They're always exchanging ideas and thoughts. They have a great relationship, and I hope it always remains, because they've literally been together since they've been born."

Shanaya was announced as a part of a new stable of talent at Dharma Productions earlier this year. Ananya, too, was launched by the banner in 2019, and all eyes are now on Suhana, who as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is expected to make a grand entry in the film industry after completing her education.