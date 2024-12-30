Shahid Kapoor's team denies actor collaborating with Sujoy Ghosh for thriller

After reports emerged claiming that Sujoy Ghosh has stepped away from directing Shah Rukh Khan's next film King, we may now know what the director is up to. As per a Mid-Day report, Sujoy is now busy developing a thriller with actor Shahid Kapoor. (Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King to be helmed by Siddharth Anand and not Sujoy Ghosh: Report) Sujoy Ghosh to reportedly direct Shahid Kapoor in a thriller.

Sujoy, Shahid to collaborate?

The report quotes a source as saying, “Shahid was interested in the script earlier, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, both Sujoy and he are making it a priority to align their schedules and bring it to life.” While details of the plot remain undisclosed, the genre is reported to be a thriller, given Sujoy's expertise in that space, from his cult 2012 film Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan, to his latest Netflix India feature Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor in her digital debut.

Shahid is no stranger to the genre as well. Even in his early days as a romantic hero, Shahid pulled off a thriller in Ken Ghosh's Fida (2004). He followed it up with a signature Abbas-Mustan whodunit, 36 China Town, in 2006. There was also Parmeet Sethi's 2010 heist thriller Badmaash Company, Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider (2014), Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bloody Daddy on JioCinema last year. Shahid also made his digital debut in 2023 with Raj & DK's thriller show Farzi on Prime Video India. He'll be next seen in Rosshan Andrews' action thriller Deva and a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial.

However, the actor's team on Monday morning denied that he's in talks with Sujoy for any such film.

Sujoy leaves King

As per an earlier report, Sujoy Ghosh would no longer be directing King, a crime drama he developed for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor's Pathaan director Siddharth Anand would fill in the shoes instead. King stars Shah Rukh in an age-appropriate role, and would also mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. It also stars Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan as the chief antagonist. It's produced by Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, and is reported to release in cinemas on the occasion of Eid in 2026, clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.