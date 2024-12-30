Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shahid Kapoor's team denies actor collaborating with Sujoy Ghosh for thriller

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Dec 30, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Sujoy Ghosh, who has written Shah Rukh Khan's next film King, has reportedly stepped down from direction. 

After reports emerged claiming that Sujoy Ghosh has stepped away from directing Shah Rukh Khan's next film King, we may now know what the director is up to. As per a Mid-Day report, Sujoy is now busy developing a thriller with actor Shahid Kapoor. (Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King to be helmed by Siddharth Anand and not Sujoy Ghosh: Report)

Sujoy Ghosh to reportedly direct Shahid Kapoor in a thriller.
Sujoy Ghosh to reportedly direct Shahid Kapoor in a thriller.

Sujoy, Shahid to collaborate?

The report quotes a source as saying, “Shahid was interested in the script earlier, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, both Sujoy and he are making it a priority to align their schedules and bring it to life.” While details of the plot remain undisclosed, the genre is reported to be a thriller, given Sujoy's expertise in that space, from his cult 2012 film Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan, to his latest Netflix India feature Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor in her digital debut.

Shahid is no stranger to the genre as well. Even in his early days as a romantic hero, Shahid pulled off a thriller in Ken Ghosh's Fida (2004). He followed it up with a signature Abbas-Mustan whodunit, 36 China Town, in 2006. There was also Parmeet Sethi's 2010 heist thriller Badmaash Company, Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider (2014), Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bloody Daddy on JioCinema last year. Shahid also made his digital debut in 2023 with Raj & DK's thriller show Farzi on Prime Video India. He'll be next seen in Rosshan Andrews' action thriller Deva and a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial.

However, the actor's team on Monday morning denied that he's in talks with Sujoy for any such film.

Sujoy leaves King

As per an earlier report, Sujoy Ghosh would no longer be directing King, a crime drama he developed for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor's Pathaan director Siddharth Anand would fill in the shoes instead. King stars Shah Rukh in an age-appropriate role, and would also mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. It also stars Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan as the chief antagonist. It's produced by Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, and is reported to release in cinemas on the occasion of Eid in 2026, clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On