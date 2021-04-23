Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s son Ved takes first steps while watching Sholay, tries to ‘save’ Hema Malini from Gabbar
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s son Ved takes first steps while watching Sholay, tries to ‘save’ Hema Malini from Gabbar

Ekta Kaul shared a video of son Ved as he took his first steps while watching Sholay. Ekta said he was moved on watching Hema Malini crying for help in the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Ekta Kaul shared a video of her son Ved's first steps, taken while watching Sholay.

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s son Ved took his first steps recently. Ekta shared a video of the milestone on Instagram and revealed that the 1975 blockbuster Sholay played a major role.

Ekta penned a note to Hema Malini, who played Basanti in the film, and said that the scene in which she cries for help as she is about to be captured by dacoit Gabbar (played by the late Amjad Khan), got an impassioned response from Ved.

“Dear @dreamgirlhemamalini Mam I never knew Ved will take his first 3 steps trying to save you from Gabbar! Ved started shouting when he saw you crying for help in the film and thats what I wanted to record but I got surprised to see that he dint only shout but started walking towards the screen to save you,” she wrote.

Ekta joked that Ved is ready to join Jai-Veeru (played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, respectively). “@amitabhbachchan sir and @aapkadharam sir Incase you need another member in your team next time, just know he’s ready.. Sharing his first steps with all of you. #ved,” she wrote.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay revolves around how Thakur Baldev Singh (played by Sanjeev Kumar) enlists the help of two small-time crooks Jai and Veeru to bring down dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh.

Sumeet and Ekta welcomed Ved, their first child, in June last year. He was named after Ved Vyas, the author of the great epic, Mahabharata.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Sumeet said that he wishes to share an ‘easy bond’ with Ved. “I hope I’m well equipped to help him out when he comes to me to discuss anything — emotional, financial or anything else. Also, one thing that I’d like him to learn from me is to never give up in any situation in life,” he said.

