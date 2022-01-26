Suneel Darshan files complaint, Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others for Copyright Act violation

Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for a Copyright Act violation.

“On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation,” said Mumbai Police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorised persons to upload his film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha on YouTube.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.