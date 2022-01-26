Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suneel Darshan files complaint, Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others for Copyright Act violation
Suneel Darshan files complaint, Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other employees of the company were booked by the Mumbai Police for a violation of the Copyright Act after a complaint was lodged by filmmaker Suneel Darshan.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 08:18 PM IST
ANI |

Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for a Copyright Act violation.

“On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation,” said Mumbai Police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorised persons to upload his film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha on YouTube.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Topics
sundar pichai google
