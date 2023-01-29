Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul dance their hearts out in pics from mehendi ceremony, Krishna Shroff also spotted

Athiya Shetty has shared a bunch of pictures from her mehendi ceremony which was all about song and dance. The pictures show all of them, including Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty dancing his heart out along with other guests. A picture also shows Athiya and KL Rahul lost in dance during an after-party. Also read: Here's how Suniel Shetty's Khandala home was decked up with flowers for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding. See pics

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Athiya wrote, “22.01.23.” The caption confirmed Athiya and KL Rahul had their mehendi ceremony a day before their wedding day, January 23. While KL Rahul was in a grey embroidered kurta-pyjama, Athiya was in an ivory lehenga paired with colourful kundan and polki jewellery for the mehendi ceremony.

The first picture shared by Athiya shows Rahul pulling her cheek as she makes a face while sitting with henna-decorated hands. It is followed by a picture of Suniel Shetty and Athiya on the dance floor. Suniel is seen in a white kurta-pyjama. There is also a picture of Athiya chilling with her friends, including Krishna Shroff. The latter is seen in a white blouse and saffron and white embroidered skirt. Athiya is seen clapping while standing behind her in the picture. There is also a funny picture of Athiya from the evening.

There is also a picture of Rahul and Athiya dancing their hearts out during the after-party. Athiya changed into a white top and a matching pantsuit for the bash. KL Rahul also shared some more pictures from the mehendi ceremony and the party thereafter.

Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Only a few friends and close family members had attended the wedding. The Khandala house was decorated with white flowers for the pre-wedding functions and the wedding day and with yellow flowers for the haldi ceremony.

The newlyweds were rumoured to be dating for quite a few years but neither of them confirmed the relationship. The couple posed for the paparazzi only after the wedding ceremony. Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty also distributed sweets to the paparazzi.

