Suniel Shetty dances with Athiya Shetty at mehendi ceremony: 'You had me wrapped around your finger the day you were...'

Suniel Shetty shared a dreamy picture with actor-daughter Athiya Shetty from her mehendi ceremony on Monday. He grooved his heart out with Athiya and other guests. All of them were seen in their best traditional outfits. Suniel penned a heartwarming message for Athiya. On Sunday, Athiya shared a bunch of pictures from her mehendi festivity which was all about song and dance. Athiya and cricketer-husband KL Rahul were all smiles as they posed for the camera. (Also read: Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul dance their hearts out in pics from mehendi ceremony, Krishna Shroff also spotted)

In the picture, Suniel wore a white kurta-pyjama and his daughter Athiya decked up in chikankari lehenga set with a blouse, dupatta and long skirt. She wore matching heavy earrings and necklace. The father-daughter duo danced with other guests at the venue at night. All of them struck candid poses for the camera while dancing.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Suniel wrote, “You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes … love you my baby … stay blessed always (black heart emoji) @athiyashetty.” Athiya dropped heart emojis on his post. Athlete Anup Valmiki commented, “Congratulations To The Entire Family Sir @suniel.shetty. And Wishing You Both @athiyashetty @klrahul Happy Married Life.” Actor Shwetha Menon wrote, “Awwwwww..(red heart emojis), daddy's girl like me.” Singer Daboo Malik commented, “Be blessed.”

Reacting to the post, one of Suniel's fans wrote, “I can sense the love of a dad in this caption and in this picture.” Another fan commented, “The real ‘Anna’ sir you as a father inspires me a lot.” Other fan wrote, “Wow..so much excitement!! Just like a movie..congratulations to the soulmates.” “Super human, aisa father sab hi ko mile (Everyone should get a father like him)”, added one. “May this beautiful couple live happily forever. Sir, awesome dancing pic of you all”, wrote another.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied knot on Tuesday at Suniel's farmhouse, Khandala. The house was decorated with white flowers for the pre-wedding functions and the wedding day and with yellow flowers for the haldi ceremony. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by family members and close friends. Earlier, Suniel revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season, probably in Mumbai.

