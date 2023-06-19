Suniel Shetty recalls how he avoided 'temptation to succumb to flashy lifestyle' when he started earning in Bollywood

Actor Suniel Shetty took a trip down memory lane and spoke about how his family taught him about frugality. Taking to Linkedin on Monday, Suniel recalled the time when he joined Bollywood. He said that there was an 'occasional temptation to succumb to the allures of a flashy lifestyle'. He added that his 'middle-class values ensured that I looked at most money decisions from a long-term lens'. The actor also said that his wife Mana Shetty 'too had a similar mindset'. (Also Read | Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul getting trolled for underperformance)

Suniel's note

Suniel Shetty talked about his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Linkedin, Suniel wrote, "Today, I want to talk to you about my relationship with money. Growing up, my family had a very basic standard of living. We didn’t have a lot, just about enough. We definitely did not have the luxuries that we take for granted today. However, my parents, through the way they lived and worked, taught my sisters & I the importance of saving and building for the future. I think frugality was our default setting, and has remained so. Even after dad started to do better in life, there were no major changes in our lifestyle. He had already gone beyond his means to give us the best education he could afford at the time, so the only real change was we moved homes."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He continued, "When I look back now, I realise how my parents were clear about their approach to money. They saw to it that whatever excess they had, went into uplifting their children’s lives through knowledge and experiences, growing the business and helping the community. When I entered the entertainment industry and started earning a substantial income, I was wired to treat money in a similar way. There was the occasional temptation to succumb to the allures of a flashy lifestyle, but my middle class values ensured that I looked at most money decisions from a long term lens."

Suniel on Mana

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A part of his note also read, "It helped immensely that Mana too had a similar mindset. And together, we were fairly disciplined with how we went about our spending and investments. We did indulge now and then on a few luxuries, but to date our wisest investments have been our homes and education for the kids. Mana & I prioritise long-term stability over short-lived extravagance. Frugality continues to be my default setting, and that’s allowed us to create a pool of investments across a few different asset classes. Diversification is important, yet I know my boundaries. I do not pursue something I don't fully understand." Suniel is married to Mana Shetty. They have two children--Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty.

Suniel's project

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suniel was recently seen in the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, his OTT debut. He essayed the role of a cop in the show. It also stars Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.