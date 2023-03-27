Suniel Shetty is upset with Govinda and the reason is actually quite wholesome

Actor Suniel Shetty has nothing but nice things to say about his former co-star Govinda. The Dhadkan actor says he is quite miffed with Govinda for not doing more films. Govinda was one of the most popular faces of 90s Bollywood, having acted in scores of comedy movies. (Also read: Govinda, wife Sunita talk about fallout with Krushna Abhishek and Arti, regret 'taking care of them')

Suniel Shetty says Govinda should work in more movies.

In a new interview, Suniel talked about how much he misses watching Govinda on the big screen. Govinda's last release was 2019's Rangeela Raja. He has not signed any project since.

Speaking to The Times of India, Suniel said about Govinda, “He gives you a complex when he stands with you or is performing with you. But I am upset with him because he needs to do more films. He is too fine an actor. He needs to get back to work. He’s not doing work every single day and that’s what he needs to do. He was born to act.”

Last year, Rohit Shetty also talked about Govinda's stardom. Praising Govinda, Rohit said, the actor would have been ‘the biggest superstar’ if he was given ‘his due’. "For 10 years, that guy (Govinda) gave blockbusters. He and David Dhawan gave Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Jodi No 1, Coolie No 1, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, that was back-to-back. I think he didn't get his due otherwise he would have been the biggest superstar. Ab social media hai, ek chalti hai toh sab chilate hai. Back-to-back for ten years both (Govinda and David Dhawan) had given hits," Rohit told Pinkvilla.

Suniel and Govinda worked together on Loot in 2008. During the film's shoot, Govinda lost some weight and credited Suniel for it. "I've already lost 8 kg, thanks to Suniel who put me on a fat-free no-oil diet while we were shooting in Bangkok," said Govinda at the time.

In the 1980s-90s, Govinda acted in Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Hero No. 1 (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Anari No.1 (1999) and Jodi No. 1 (2001). In the 2000s, he acted in films like Bhagam Bhag (2006), Partner (2007), and Life Partner (2009). He has also seen as a judge on Dance India Dance Super Mom Season 2 in 2015.

