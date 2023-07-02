Suniel Shetty reveals why he did not send Ahan, Athiya to Indian schools: Didn’t want anyone to treat them differently

Suniel Shetty recently talked about why he decided to not send his kids to an Indian school. He said he was aware that he'd have to work hard for sending them to American schools as his dad too reminded him that would cost them ‘a lot of money.’ He also touched upon how his daughter Athiya decided to enter the film business even after getting her college admission in Atlanta. Also read: Suniel Shetty recalls how he avoided 'temptation to succumb to flashy lifestyle'

Suniel Shetty with his wife Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty at the screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty made his debut in 1992 with Balwaan but only rose to fame after the success of Mohra (1994), and Gopi Kishan in the same year. He was last seen in the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, which marked his OTT debut.

Suniel Shetty on not sending kids to Indian schools

In an interview, Suniel recalled the struggle of his initial years in the industry when film critics slammed his films. He said it not only impacted him but also his family. “I made sure that I did not send my kids to an Indian school, but (to the one which) was headed by an American board and had faculty that was American because I did not want anybody to treat them either special, as a celebrity kid or pan them for whose children they are. I said let them go into a world that doesn’t care who they are and somewhere down the line, I think that worked for me. I still remember my dad saying ‘That’s a lot of money’,” he told Nikhil Kamath.

Suniel Shetty on Athiya's decision

Much like him, his kids Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty too joined the film industry. Talking about them, Suniel said he never ‘nudged’ his kids towards acting. He told Nikhil Kamath, “It’s their decision. As a matter of fact, we went to Atlanta for Athiya, she saw the college, everything done, loved it, got admission. On our way back, she told me at the airport ‘You know papa, I am not really happy doing this.’ I asked ‘What do you want to do?’ She said ‘I want to be in the business of films and entertainment. I said ‘Baby, it’s a lovely place, but will you be able to accept failure?’ because that is very stressful. That Friday kills me every time and it’s the anxiety that kills me, and nothing else.”

Suniel Shetty family

Suniel Shetty tied the knot with Mana Shetty on 25 December 1991. Their two kids, Athiya and Ahan, made their Bollywood debuts with Hero and Tadap respectively.

