Suniel Shetty will try to get Akshay Kumar back in Hera Pheri 3: 'I want to see if things can still fall in place'

Days after Akshay Kumar confirmed that he had backed out of Hera Pheri 3 over creative differences, his co-star from the franchise Suniel Shetty has reignited hope that the actor could be back. In a recent interview, Suniel said he was ‘stunned’ by the development and would speak to the makers to see if there was any way Akshay could come back. Also read: Akshay Kumar reveals why he's not part of Hera Pheri 3

Last week, reports claimed that Akshay had backed out of the third film in the successful Hera Pheri franchise. The actor himself confirmed this while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. “The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can't do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out,” he said.

Now, responding to the development, Suniel Shetty told Mid-Day, “Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly [that] Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am [done with] Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”

The actor added that he is still hoping things can fall into place. “Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place,” he added.

Hera Pheri released in 2000, starring Akshay, Suniel, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu. Directed by Priyadarshan, it was a success making ₹18 crore at the box office. The sequel Phir Hera Pheri was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. The 2006 film earned ₹69 crore at the box office. The planned third part has been in limbo for years now. Kartik Aryan is now set to replace Akshay in it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON