Suniel Shetty slams report about Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s 2022 wedding: ‘Unsure whether to be be pained or amused’

Suniel Shetty hasn't taken kindly to a report which claimed that both his kids Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty were planning to marry their respective partners this year. The actor took to social media on Friday night dismissing such rumours by slamming a report, and said such reportage 'dents the credibility of journalism'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, certain reports claimed that Athiya Shetty is set to marry boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul this year. Some others speculated Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty is also apparently looking forward to a wedding with girlfriend Tania Shroff this year.

Reacting to one particular report about double weddings in the family, Suniel tweeted: "Unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahan's spokesperson had also refuted rumours of his wedding on Friday, Pinkvilla reported. Unlike his sister, Ahan has been open about his relationship with girlfriend Tania Shroff. The two have been together for almost a decade now. On her birthday in March 2021, he called her his ‘favourite person to do everything with’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya and Rahul have rumoured to be in a relationship for sometime. Athiya even accompanied Rahul to his recent tour with the Indian cricket team to England. However, the two have not commented on their relationship publicly.

Also read: Suniel shares throwback photo with wife Mana, daughter Athiya reacts

Ahan made his Bollywood debut in December with Tadap, opposite Tara Sutaria. At the premiere of the film in December, Salman Khan arrived and walked up to the big poster of the film at the venue and kissed it. Speaking to Pinkvilla recently, Ahan said of the incident, “I have looked upto Salman sir since I was a kid – I used to dance to his songs and take off my shirt. For him to turn around and kiss my poster is a dream come true.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON