Suniel Shetty shares throwback pic with wife Mana Shetty on 30th wedding anniversary, Athiya Shetty reacts

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a throwback photo with his wife Mana Shetty on their 30th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty and many other Bollywood celebrities commented to the post.

Sharing an old picture, Suniel wrote, “Beautiful then, beautiful now, beautiful forever. Happy happy 30th-anniversary wifey.”

Their daughter Athiya Shetty reacted to the picture with an emotional face and heart emojis. Cricketer Vipul Narigara wrote, “Congratulations @suniel.shetty sir and ma'am! Stay blessed forever.” Archana Puran Singh commented, “Much love and happiness to both of you @suniel.shetty and Mana."

A fan wrote wishing the couple, “Never heard any rumour about you dating another actor. You had this woman for 30 years in your life and you always respected her with loyalty. If this is not love then I don't know what is. Lots of love and HMA."

Suniel and Mana tied the knot on December 25, 1991, after a courtship of 9 years. They welcomed their first child Athiya Shetty in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel said that he and Mana have a solid friendship and always support each other. “We are good friends and are there for each other. Even if I go out without Mana, which is one in a million times, I feel lost and incomplete,” he said.

Suniel also said that he can never be unfaithful to Mana. “I am surrounded by very beautiful women and probably one is tempted, but when I look back home, think of my mother, daughter and my lovely wife Mana, I don’t think it’s worth it. One needs to draw the line. There’s too much to lose for so little,” he said.

