Suniel Shetty tells fan to 'fix his eyes' after they tag him as 'gutka king' instead of Ajay Devgn after seeing an ad

Suniel Shetty was wrongly called out by a person on Monday over an advertisement for a tobacco brand. They had wrongly tagged the actor instead of Ajay Devgn while slamming Ajay, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar for promoting a tobacco brand. When Suniel pointed out to the Twitter user about his mistake, the latter not just apologised to him but also claimed that he was his fan. Also read: Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty cheer for her boyfriend KL Rahul at his IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. See pics

The user tagged Suniel while commenting on a tweet featuring a picture of a hoarding of a tobacco brand featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. The picture was captioned, "Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai (I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco).” Commenting on the same and wrongly tagging Suniel, the Twitter user wrote, “Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids.”

A fan wrongly tagged Suniel Shetty on Twitter.

Taking note of the tweet, Suniel wrote on Twitter, “Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, adjust your glasses or change them)”, along with a folded hands emoji.

The Twitter user apologised to Suniel for tagging him instead of Ajay Devgn and claimed that he was his fan. "Hello @SunielVShetty. Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn). As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag," he tweeted. Suniel acknowledged his apology with a folded hands emoji.

Suniel Shetty replied to the Twitter user.

Fans of the actor hailed him for his response and for not promoting a tobacco brand. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Ye aam aur Shyam mein confuse ho gaya. Aur babu bhaiya wala kaam kar gaya (this guy got confused and behaved like Babu Bhaiya of Hera Pheri).” Another said, “That’s why you’re regarded as a superb human being. Fan galati se mistake kare, phir bhi reply dete ho (You reply even if a fan commits a mistake).”

Suniel was last seen in Telugu film Ghani. He also made a guest appearance in Mumbai Saga last year.

