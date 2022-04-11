Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty cheer for her boyfriend KL Rahul at his IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. See pics

Athiya Shetty, along with her parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, watched boyfriend KL Rahul play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. KL Rahul is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Suniel even sported the team's skyblue t-shirt as he cheered for him from the stands. Lucknow Super Giants however, lost to Rajasthan Royals by three runs. Also read: Athiya Shetty picks up boyfriend KL Rahul from airport, fans say 'get married soon guys'. Watch

The fanpage of the Lucknow Super Giants shared a few pictures of Athiya, Suniel and Mana from the stands. Athiya was seen in a striped white shirt and denims. Suniel sported shoulder-length hair and was in the team's jersey while Mana was in a white shirt and beige pants.

Athiya and KL Rahul were rumoured to be in a relationship since long and they finally made it official when they attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's film Tadap last year. The two posed together on the red carpet. Last month, Athiya even came to receive KL Rahul at the Mumbai airport. They were spotted leaving together.

During an interview with Gaurav Kapoor, KL Rahul claimed that he bonds with her father and actor Suniel Shetty over cricket and fitness. Talking about Suniel, he said, "He's not just a fan. He understands the game really well, he's borderline obsessed. We do have some conversations and arguments. He talks sense every time because he understands the game. ‘You’re not fit enough, you're getting injured, you're not eating healthy'. He's all about the healthy lifestyle and training. If you look at 60, he is as fit as anybody else. If he can do it at 60, I don't see why I can't do it.”

Athiya was last seen in 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Suniel was recently seen in Telugu film Ghani.

