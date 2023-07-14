Suniel Shetty warns son-in-law KL Rahul not to be ‘such a good boy’

Suniel Shetty recently talked about advising Athiya Shetty to always be there for her husband KL Rahul as he goes through difficult times. He pointed out hatred being thrown at KL Rahul and called it ‘scary.’ The actor said his son-in-law is a good ‘human being’ and believes his daughter is blessed to have him. Also read: Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul getting trolled for underperformance

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dated for a few years before tying the knot on 23 January at Suniel's Khandala farmhouse. It was a private, traditional wedding. Only very selected guests, including family members and friends, attended the wedding.

Suniel Shetty on advice for Athiya

In a recent interview, Suniel was asked to share advice for Athiya. He started off by saying that he told his daughter not to fear success when she entered the industry and also asked her if she was ready to face failure. Suniel continued to Mid-day, “Secondly, be someone who believes in your partner blindly. Trust him completely. Number three, he is an athlete. He will travel. You will not be able to travel with him. Be there for him because just like every other actor, they see highs and lows. When they’re scoring, they are at the end of the world. In my time if I believed in Sunil Gavaskar, till my dying day he will always be my hero. I used to fight, beat. No new, nothing would convince me. But there’s so much being vindictive today that just an algorithm is throwing out hatred and AI is controlling hate, not an individual. So scary time.”

Suniel Shetty on warning for KL Rahul

“Don’t be such a beautiful human being that we seem inferior when it comes to you. You cannot be such a good boy that everybody believes that this is what goodness is about and not you, that’s the kind of child he is. I always tell Athiya that you’re blessed. I tell her she is blessed not necessarily, the other way around,” Suniel revealed the one warning that he would like to tell KL Rahul.

Suniel was last seen in Zee5's Operation Fryday. He will be next seen in the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 where he will reprise his role as Shyam.

