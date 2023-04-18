KL Rahul poses in loved-up pics with Athiya Shetty as she wishes him on birthday, calls him 'biggest blessing'. See post

Athiya Shetty has shared her birthday wishes for husband, cricketer KL Rahul. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share their sweet pictures. The couple married on January 23 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. In her birthday post, Athiya called Rahul her ‘biggest blessing’. (Also read: Suniel Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his birthday with precious throwback pic from wedding: Blessed to have you in our lives) Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023.

The actor shared two pictures of herself with Rahul on Instagram. One photograph is in colour, while the other is in black and white. She captioned her post, "Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing (brown heart emoji)." The coloured photo shows Athiya in a black sweatshirt and jeans, embracing Rahul from behind, while he sits on the ground. He is wearing a white T-shirt. Meanwhile, the second photo shows the two hugging one another with their eyes closed.

Actor Sophie Choudhry wrote, "Happy birthday @klrahul." While Tiger Shroff's younger sister Krishna Shroff dropped pleading face and heart emojis on Athiya's post. Fans also wished the cricketer a happy birthday in the comments section.

Athiya and KL Rahul married in an intimate ceremony at her father, actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse earlier this year. On Tuesday, the actor also wished his son-in-law with a special post and photo of the two of them from the wedding. He wrote, "Blessed to have you in our lives… Happy birthday baba. (heart emoticon) @klrahul @athiyashetty.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Athiya had opened up about the couple's differences and how it works in their favour. She said, “We have very different personalities, and I believe that’s what balances us out. However, our value system is very similar, and that’s how we connected. There are days when I am feeling a certain way, and I don’t have the energy to spell it out or make an effort to explain it well, and Rahul just understands what I’m going through. It comes naturally to him, and that’s what is so special about him.”

Rahul is the captain for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Athiya was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON