Suniel Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his birthday with precious throwback pic from wedding: Blessed to have you in our lives

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 18, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Suniel Shetty wished KL Rahul on his birthday on April 18. He shared a throwback picture with him on Instagram.

Suniel Shetty has shared a sweet birthday post for son-in-law and cricketer KL Rahul. The cricketer tied the knot with Suniel's daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, in January. Suniel shared a throwback picture from Athiya and Rahul's wedding and wrote, “Blessed to have you in our lives… Happy birthday baba. (heart emoticon) @klrahul @athiyashetty.” The picture shows KL Rahul as a groom in a cream sherwani and Suniel putting a tika on his forehead. Also read: Suniel Shetty says he cannot teach KL Rahul cricket after underperformance: 'He is not playing gully cricket'

KL Rahul reacted to the post with a heart emoticon and a evil eye amulet. A fan commented on the post, “Mujhai bhi aisa sasur ji chahiye yaar (I also want such a father-in-law).” Another wrote, “Rahul is so lucky to have father-in-law like Suniel sir, and Suniel sir my favourite movie is Mohra…”

KL Rahul and Athiya married on January at 23 Suniel's Khandala farmhouse. It was a private traditional wedding with very selected guests in attendance.

Talking about him after the wedding, Suniel told ETimes that he had manifested their marriage ever since he knew that the two were dating. He said, "I was aware that Athiya and KL were seeing each other. KL comes from a place which is 3 km from my hometown. Mangalorean boy. It's a match made in heaven and perhaps manifested by Suniel Shetty."

Suniel, wife Mana Shetty and son Ahan Shetty have occasionally been spotted in stadiums when Rahul is in the team. He had revealed to the portal how he gets anxious when Rahul is on the field. He said, "I am anxious whenever he is playing. It's my child playing. I always wish well for him. Looking at his eyes, I have started empathising and appreciating every cricketer. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you up; he is the master of his profession but you are seeing it like a father. And then when he rises like a Phoenix."

Suniel recently made his OTT debut with Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. He plays a cop in the show which also stars Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

