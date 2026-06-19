Sunil Grover sleeps at Rishikesh Ganga ghat with other devotees, wins hearts; fans call him ‘most down-to-earth artiste’

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is often lauded for his spot-on celebrity impressions and impeccable comic timing. This time, however, the actor is winning hearts for a completely different reason, his simplicity. Sunil recently shared a video of himself taking a nap on the banks of the Ganga, and the candid moment has struck a chord with fans, who cannot stop praising him for remaining grounded despite his fame.

Sunil Grover sleeps at Ganga Ghat with devotees

Sunil Grover sleeps on a river bank.

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On Friday, Sunil took to Instagram and shared a video that showed him sleeping at a Ganga ghat under the open sky alongside other devotees. He was seen resting on a simple bedsheet, seemingly unaware that he was being recorded. Sharing the clip, he captioned it, “Taare Zameen Par.” The video featured the devotional track Jai Kaal Mahakal in the background.

While the exact location was not confirmed by the actor, many fans in the comments section identified it as Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh.

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{{^usCountry}} The video has gone viral, garnering 4.7 million views within just 21 hours. Fans were quick to praise Sunil’s humility and wrote, “This is why you’re so loved.” Another commented, “Taare Zameen Par ❌ Sitare Zameen Par ✅. Huge respect, sir.” A fan wrote, “Down-to-earth Mr Gulhati sir.” Another added, “Very nice, sir. Such a grounded artiste.” One user commented, “I have only one heart — how many more times will you win it over, Guru? May Mahadev bless you with more, more and infinitely more success.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has gone viral, garnering 4.7 million views within just 21 hours. Fans were quick to praise Sunil’s humility and wrote, “This is why you’re so loved.” Another commented, “Taare Zameen Par ❌ Sitare Zameen Par ✅. Huge respect, sir.” A fan wrote, “Down-to-earth Mr Gulhati sir.” Another added, “Very nice, sir. Such a grounded artiste.” One user commented, “I have only one heart — how many more times will you win it over, Guru? May Mahadev bless you with more, more and infinitely more success.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before this, Sunil had shared another video of himself washing clothes at a roadside hand pump. In a separate clip, he was seen sitting on the ground and making rotis on a traditional chulha (stove). He kneaded the dough, rolled it into rotis and roasted them over an open flame. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Friends, roti kha lo.” Sunil Grover’s recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before this, Sunil had shared another video of himself washing clothes at a roadside hand pump. In a separate clip, he was seen sitting on the ground and making rotis on a traditional chulha (stove). He kneaded the dough, rolled it into rotis and roasted them over an open flame. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Friends, roti kha lo.” Sunil Grover’s recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Sunil was last seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The comedy show also featured Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu appearing as permanent guests.

He will next be seen in Vvan: Force of the Forest. Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film is backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni, Durgesh Kumar and Shweta Tiwari in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28 and will clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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