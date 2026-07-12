Sunita Ahuja confirms playing son Yash's mother in Ektaa Kapoor film: ‘Maa-beta ek sath launch ho rahe hain’

For decades, Govinda has entertained audiences with his impeccable acting and unmatched comic timing. Now, it's time for his family to step into the world of cinema as his wife, Sunita Ahuja, and son, Yash Ahuja, are all set to make their Bollywood debut. Making it even more exciting, the duo will be launched in a film backed by ace producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Sunita on Yash's debut

Sunita Ahuja says he has told son Yashvardhan not to copy Govinda.

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Sharing details about the film in an interview with ANI, Sunita Ahuja revealed that the movie is slated to release in September this year. She also revealed that she will play Yash's mother in the film.

"Main Yash ke saath picture kar rahi hoon. September mein picture release hogi. Main Ektaa Kapoor ko bahut pyaar karti hoon. Unki wajah se maine Netflix ka show kiya, aur main unse bahut pyaar karti hoon. Woh bhi mujhe bahut pyaar karti hain. Yash ki picture mein main uski maa ka hi role kar rahi hoon... Shayad industry mein pehli baar aisa hoga ki maa aur beta ek saath launch ho rahe hain. (I'm working on a film with Yash, which is slated to release in September. I have immense love and respect for Ekta Kapoor. It was because of her that I did a Netflix show, and we share a wonderful bond. In Yash's film, I'm playing his mother. Perhaps I think it's the first time in the industry that a mother and son are being launched together)," she shared.

'Please give your blessings and love to Yash'

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{{^usCountry}} Sunita also requested everyone to shower her son with love and blessings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunita also requested everyone to shower her son with love and blessings. {{/usCountry}}

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"Main bas itna kehna chahti hoon ki aap sab mere bete Yash ko bhi wahi pyaar aur aashirwad dijiye jo aapne hamesha mujhe diya hai," she said.

Notably, Sunita and Govinda's daughter, Tina, has already tried her hand at acting. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 film Second Hand Husband.

Meanwhile, Sunita was recently seen in Netflix's captive reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, where she formed close bonds with several contestants, especially actor Ram Kapoor.