Sunita Ahuja requests Gen Z to support her amid rumours of Govinda's affair: ‘Mere jeevan main bhi rakshas hai’

The last few weeks have seen speculation that Govinda, who has been married to Sunita Ahuja for 39 years, is allegedly in a relationship with his Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar. The duo being spotted together recently at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai only fuelled these rumours. While visiting a temple in Kolkata, she spoke about the ‘demons’ in her life and requested the Gen Z to support her.

Sunita Ahuja’s appeal to the Gen Z

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 39 years now.

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Sunita openly spoke about difficulties in her marriage to Govinda while speaking to the media. After visiting the Dakshineswar Kali temple near Kolkata, she spoke about how the Goddess destroys demons, adding, “Mere bhi jeevan mein kuch rakshas hain, aur main Mata ke dwara bolne aaye hoon ki unka bhi naash karein. (There are a few demons in my life too, and I have asked the Goddess to vanquish them).” She added that she came to pray to the Goddess to release all obstacles from her life.

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{{^usCountry}} She then claimed that they are doing all this for publicity, urging everyone not to support this behaviour. “What would you do if your daughter or daughter-in-law had to go through something like this? I want everyone to support me,” she appealed, adding, “Jitne bhi Gen Z bacche ho, auratein ho, mujhe support kijiye. Joh mere saath ho raha hai, vo accha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghat toot raha hai for no reason. (Gen Z and women, I hope you support me. Whatever is happening with me isn’t good. My house is breaking for no reason).” Rumours about marriage trouble {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then claimed that they are doing all this for publicity, urging everyone not to support this behaviour. “What would you do if your daughter or daughter-in-law had to go through something like this? I want everyone to support me,” she appealed, adding, “Jitne bhi Gen Z bacche ho, auratein ho, mujhe support kijiye. Joh mere saath ho raha hai, vo accha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghat toot raha hai for no reason. (Gen Z and women, I hope you support me. Whatever is happening with me isn’t good. My house is breaking for no reason).” Rumours about marriage trouble {{/usCountry}}

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In December 2024, reports emerged that Sunita had filed for divorce from Govinda. In February 2025, the actor’s manager confirmed reports of a separation but claimed that all issues had been resolved. In August this year, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition amid rumours that the actor was dating his co-star.

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Govinda and Komal sparked these rumours when they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport earlier this year. After being spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja, the actor spoke to ANI and said, “This is not a subject for anyone, even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship.” He also spoke about visiting temples in the past with his co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, claiming it brought him good luck.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children: a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.