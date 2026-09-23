Sunita Ahuja says ‘humans are cheaters’ after Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are back in the news. The couple sought blessings at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday, but they arrived separately at the pandal. While Sunita visited on Tuesday morning, Govinda arrived later in the evening for darshan with his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar. Now, Sunita has seemingly reacted to the same, saying that “humans are cheaters”.

‘They betray you’

Sunita Ahuja has taken a dig at Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit with rumoured girlfriend.

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Sunita was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning and, while speaking to the paparazzi, seemingly took a dig at Govinda's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal. She was seen holding her pet dog as she said, “Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faida nahi hai, dhoka hie dete hai. Inko (pets) pyaar karo hamesha chipke rehte hai. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hai (No matter how much love you give humans, it's of no use; they betray you. Love them (pets), they always cling to you. My dog always comes to drop me. Animals are better than humans).”

She further said, “Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters).”

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Deep Dive What did Sunita Ahuja say about humans after Govinda's outing with Komal Rani? Sunita Ahuja stated that 'humans are cheaters,' expressing her feelings of betrayal from human relationships while emphasizing that animals are more loyal. Why did Sunita Ahuja refer to Govinda as Komal Rani's 'sugar daddy'? Sunita referred to Govinda as Komal Rani's 'sugar daddy' due to their significant age difference and her concern over his relationship with someone she described as 'young enough to be his daughter.' How has Sunita Ahuja reacted to the rumors about Govinda's alleged marriage plans with Komal Rani? Sunita claimed in a phone call that Govinda and Komal were planning to marry, which prompted her to withdraw her divorce petition, although Govinda's manager later denied these claims.

Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} The internet reacted to Sunita's comment, with some users praising her. One fan called her “brave”, while another wrote, “She’s a strong woman. Seeing her husband with another woman in every public appearance behaving like a couple ain’t easy. Putting up a strong face everytime is a task.” Another comment read, “She is right.” Sunita on Govinda and Komal Rani's relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet reacted to Sunita's comment, with some users praising her. One fan called her “brave”, while another wrote, “She’s a strong woman. Seeing her husband with another woman in every public appearance behaving like a couple ain’t easy. Putting up a strong face everytime is a task.” Another comment read, “She is right.” Sunita on Govinda and Komal Rani's relationship {{/usCountry}}

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Sunita has spoken about Govinda's alleged affairs multiple times in the past. Govinda has been romantically linked with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, with rumours gaining traction after the two were spotted together at an airport. They have since been seen together on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Sunita has called out Govinda for allegedly dating a woman whom she described as being “young enough to be his daughter”. She also referred to Govinda as Komal Rani's “sugar daddy”.

In a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, Sunita also claimed that Govinda and Komal were planning to marry, which she said was why she decided to withdraw her divorce petition. However, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, subsequently rejected the claim, saying there was no question of a second marriage.

Sunita Ahuja to make Bollywood debut

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Sunita, who recently made her reality show debut with Lock Upp 2, exited the show after a short stint due to health concerns. She is now set to make her Bollywood acting debut alongside her son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Sunita has confirmed that she will play Yashvardhan's mother in the upcoming film Hero Ki Horrorine, backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The film is directed by Sajid Khan and is currently scheduled to release on January 7, 2027.