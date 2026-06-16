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Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan has Amitabh Bachchan's personality and Dharmendra's looks: ‘I am very happy’

Sunita Ahuja fondly recalls seeing Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's photos when she was pregnant with son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Jun 16, 2026 04:18 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. Sunita has always spoken fondly of her son and, in a recent conversation on Mashable India's The Bombay Journey, revealed that she used to see Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's photos during her pregnancy. She added that she is delighted to see Yashvardhan embody qualities she associates with both legendary actors.

Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan has Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's qualities

Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan Ahuja has qualities of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Speaking about Amitabh, Sunita said, "Mere fav hero hain voh. Mera beta jab pet main tha toh maine do hi logon ka photo dekha tha, ek Dharam ji, Amit ji. Yashvardhan ka personality Amit ji jaise hogaya hai aur shakal Dharam ji jaisi, I am so happy (He is my favourite hero. When my son was still in my womb, there were only two people whose photos I used to look at — Dharam ji and Amit ji. Yashvardhan has developed a personality like Amit ji and looks like Dharam ji. I am so happy)."

She also spoke about some of the beliefs surrounding pregnancy in earlier times and said, "We were told to watch Ramayana because the child listens while in the mother's womb. So my mother used to put Ramayana on TV whenever there was an eclipse. But today's kids won't listen to all of this."

About Yashvardhan Ahuja

Sunita is currently seen on the cooking reality show Maa Hai Na. Hosted by Shilpa Shetty, the series also features Tanya Mittal with her mother, Urvashi Dholakia with her son, Bhagyashree Sharma with her mother, and Roadies and Splitsvilla star Gullu with her mother, among others. The show streams on ZEE5, with new episodes released every Friday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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