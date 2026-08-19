Sunita Ahuja visits family court with son after making ‘sugar daddy’ claims against Govinda: ‘Birthday manane aaye hai’

Sunita Ahuja was spotted at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court on Wednesday with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja and their advocate, adding to the growing public interest around the family’s personal life. Sunita and actor Govinda have been married for nearly four decades, but their relationship has been under the spotlight in recent years following her candid comments about their marriage.

Sunita Ahuja spotted at Bandra Family Court with son Yashvardhan amid ongoing troubles with Govinda.

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[Also read: Govinda performs at Pattaya club amid feud with wife Sunita Ahuja; fans say, ‘better than doing pan masala ads’]

Sunita visits family court

On Wednesday afternoon, Sunita was seen wearing a striped shirt and trousers as she left the family court with Yashvardhan. Surrounded by paparazzi, she chose not to address questions about the reason for their visit.

Instead, staying true to her witty personality, she told the photographers, “Birthday manane aaye hai (I came to celebrate birthday)” before getting into her car.

Later in the day, HT City learnt that there is no cause for concern. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said that Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce petition, and that the couple are doing fine. She had reportedly filed for divorce from him at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. “Sab log darr kyun rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai (Why is everyone afraid? Sunita ji has withdrawn her case. This is actually a reason to be happy),” Sinha said.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing concerns over Sunita’s demeanour at the court, Sinha said, “Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem huyi, par ab sab theek hai dono mein (She looked so angry that everyone must have thought something was wrong, but everything is fine between the two of them now.)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing concerns over Sunita’s demeanour at the court, Sinha said, “Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem huyi, par ab sab theek hai dono mein (She looked so angry that everyone must have thought something was wrong, but everything is fine between the two of them now.)” {{/usCountry}}

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Sunita Ahuja’s comments on Govinda

This visit to family court comes right after Sunita spoke openly about her relationship with Govinda and has made allegations about the actor’s personal life, including claims of extramarital affairs.

More recently, she reacted strongly after Govinda was spotted at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Referring to the two appearing together publicly for speculated promotions, she called Govinda a ‘sugar daddy’ and said, “The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions…now what can I say? He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly. Very bad, he’s lost his mind.”

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Govinda later responded to Sunita’s remarks and asked her to be careful about the statements she makes publicly. Addressing her comments, he told a paparazzi, “Everyone is aware of the group and gang behind you, and they will soon come out in the open. You may need me in the future as well, so please stop making such statements and running this podcast to humiliate me. Please know your limits.”

A marriage of nearly four decades

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987 and have been together for almost 40 years. The couple has two children: daughter Tina Ahuja, who was born in 1989, and son Yashvardhan, born in 1997.