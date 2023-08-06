Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel visit Attari-Wagah border ahead of Gadar 2's release, groove as Udit Narayan sings. Watch

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who are gearing up for the release of their eagerly-awaited film Gadar 2, went to the Attari-Wagah border ahead of the release. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, a paparazzo account posted a clip. (Also Read | Sunny Deol prays at Golden Temple ahead of Gadar 2 release) Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and Udit Narayan at Attari–Wagah border.

Udit Narayan sings Gadar songs

In the video, singer Udit Narayan sang Gadar: Ek Prem Katha songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Ghar Aaja Pardesi. Both Sunny and Ameesha Patel grooved to the tracks as the people around them enjoyed the performance. Udit wore an olive green shirt and a matching jacket and pants.

Ameesha and Sunny wore ethnic outfits, which channelled their characters in the film. While Ameesha wore a blue suit, Sunny opted for a yellow kurta, white pyjama and matched it with an olive green turban. The co-actors also performed bhangra after the Beating Retreat Ceremony, as per news agency ANI.

Sunny also visited Golden Temple

Earlier, Sunny visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings on Saturday. He was seen praying on the temple grounds and posing with a few fans.

Gadar 2 trailer

Recently, Sunny shared the trailer on Instagram. With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy. It is set amidst the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971. Tara Singh goes all the way to Pakistan to save his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

All about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was re-released in the theatres on June 9. Nana Patekar has lent his voice to the movie. Gadar 2 will release in theatres on August 11.

Sunny, at the trailer launch event of Gadar 2, spoke about his 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He had said he is grateful to the audience for showering love on Gadar when it was released 22 years ago. He also added that he was initially sceptical about doing a follow-up on the original movie.

"When Gadar was released, we didn't know how it would do (at the box office). We made it with all heart and honesty. The people made it big. We hope the same happens with Gadar 2. I was afraid to touch a complete film like Gadar again, but when Sharma ji narrated the script, so then (changed my mind),” he had added.

