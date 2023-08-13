Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 success: ‘We never knew it would be so loved by the audience'

Sunny Deol has said that he is amazed by the love that he has been receiving for Gadar 2, adding that the characters managed to get love from two generations. His recent film, Gadar 2, has had a huge opening, and the film became the second-highest opening Hindi film this year. He was speaking with Zoom when Sunny talked about the reception to his new film. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut on 'manly hero' Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 day 1 box office)

Sunny on Gadar 2

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2.

Asked about the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol said, “I am indeed very happy. When we did the second part of Gadar, we never knew it would be so loved by the audience. Two whole generations have gone by since we did the first Gadar. And still, people are as excited as they were the first time. I am amazed and very very happy. We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet.”

He was also asked about "the secret to his longevity" and the actor told the channel that he does not think about how old he is.. He also said that he does his work to the best of his abilities 'regardless' of his age.

Gadar 2 BO performance

On August 11, Gadar 2 released to full-house theatres and made a whop[ping ₹40 crore opening collection. After Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan, Gadar 2 is now the second-highest opener of 2023. On day two of the release, Gadar 2 saw a slight rise in the collections which stood at an estimated ₹43 crore in India.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma, who also directed the first film. Apart from Deol, the film also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles of Sakeena and Jeete respectively.

Salman Khan had shared his best wishes for the film on social media and predicted a ₹40 crore opening. “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening (2.5 kg hand - a nod to Sunny's famous dialogue - equals ₹40 crore opening). Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2,” he had written alongside a poster of the film. Sunny, Utkrash and Anil have all thanked Salman.

