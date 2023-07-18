Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 grosses highest weekend box office numbers in India after Shah Rukh-starrer Pathaan

About Mission Impossible 7

The spy action film has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, among others. The plot follows Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt and his IMF team as they work to take down The Entity, a mysterious, all-powerful artificial intelligence force. There was immense intrigue around Tom's death defying stunts in the film – from the motorbike cliff jump to the never-before-seen high-speed train fight sequence.

Mission Impossible box office

As per an industry trade analyst, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is just what the kind of blockbuster the box office needed! The gross box office collections of the film after the opening weekend stand at a gigantic ₹80 crore (approx) with a massive opening of ₹15 crore on Wednesday, ₹11 crore on Thursday, ₹12 crore on Friday and Saturday, Sunday being monumental with an approx collection of ₹19.5 crore and ₹21 crore, respectively. This makes Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, one of India's highest grossing films this year after Pathaan. Other films across languages have done good weekend numbers but none of them were close enough to the Tom Cruise starrer, which is only growing stronger with each passing day."

Pathaan is this year's biggest Indian hit with collections of around ₹1050 crore at the worldwide box office. It is also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Pathaan released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

