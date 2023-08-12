Kangana Ranaut on 'manly hero' Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 day 1 box office: 'Could easily have been 65-70 crore if...'

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a video of the crowds outside a theatre showing Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. Kangana heaped praises on the film that was released on Friday as she said it had 'brought excitement and nationalism back in people's lives'. Kangana said the film 'could easily' have made ₹65-70 crore on its opening day had it not released on the same day as another big film, Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2. Also read: Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut hail Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to praise Sunny Deol and Gadar 2.

Kangana calls Sunny ‘manly hero’

Kangana said Gadar 2 was doing well without the help of 'fake propaganda'. She also called Sunny Deol 'proper manly hero'. She wrote on Instagram Stories, "No mafia politics, no bought reviews, no fake propaganda, no buying of tickets through bulk corporate bookings, no cartoon looking actors, proper manly hero and proper massy content..."

The actor further praised Sunny Deol, who essays Tara Singh in the sequel to his 2001 cross-border romantic drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Kangana wrote, "Forget holiday, even if it was a solo release, first day could easily be ₹65-70 crore... but is is not just the economic drought that's getting over in the film industry but look at people. Happy to see cinema bringing excitement and nationalism back in people's lives... Long live Tara Singh, Sunny Deol."

Salman and Kangana on Gadar 2 box office

Earlier, after Salman Khan lauded Sunny Deol for bringing back the grandeur of Bollywood with Gadar 2, Kangana had reacted to his post. On Friday, after the record-breaking opening of the film at the box office, Salman shared an appreciation post on Instagram giving a special mention to Sunny Deol.

He wrote, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals challis crore ki opening (His 2.5kg hand is equal to a ₹40 crore box office opening). Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2..."

Sharing Salman’s post about Gadar 2 box office on Instagram Stories, Kangana added Gadar song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in the background and added a bunch of clapping hands emojis to praise the film. Gadar 2 had a huge opening at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film, which has been helmed by Anil Sharma, earned ₹40 crore nett in India on Friday.

