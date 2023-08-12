Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut hail Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'He is killing it'

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has received appreciation from Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut. Taking to Instagram, the actors on Friday gave a shout-out to the film on the day of its release. (Also Read | Gadar 2 review: Sunny Deol's chest-thumping actioner is stale, could have been avoided) Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut praised Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Salman pens note on Gadar 2

Salman shared a poster of Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol. He wrote in the caption, "Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening (Two and a half kilo hand equals to ₹40 crore opening). Sunny paaji (brother) is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2. @iamsunnydeol @ameeshapatel9 @anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma @zeestudiosofficial #TeamGadar."

Kangana reacts to Salman's post

Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut added clapping hands emojis. Kangana also added the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke as the background music. Gadar 2 showcased Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971. It also showed Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

About Gadar 2 and Gadar

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001, was helmed by Anil Sharma and set during the Partition of India. It created history at the box office then. The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

Salman's upcoming film

Salman will be next seen in his much-awaited Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise. It is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner also stars Katrina Kaif.

Kangana's new films

Fans will see Kangana next in several films including P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2. She also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas where she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period film Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency marks her first solo-directorial film.

