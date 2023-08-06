Sunny Deol reacts on claims of real life cross-border love stories being inspired by Gadar: 'Unhe jeene do'

Sunny Deol was asked if people in India and Pakistan were inspired by the cross-border love story in his 2001 film Gadar and its upcoming sequel Gadar 2. Sunny told Aaj Tak in a new interview that people should let others live, when he was asked about Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, who came to India in May with her children to live with Sachin Meena, a man she says she loves. Sunny Deol was also asked about Anju, an Indian, who reportedly tied the knot with her Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah. Also read: Sunny Deol blames 'hatred between India and Pakistan' on political games at Gadar 2 trailer launch, gets slammed

Sunny Deol on cross-border love stories

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol during the shooting for Gadar 2. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Dekhiye aise hota nahi hai. Aaj kal technology aisi hai ki kahi kisi ko dekh lete hain aur aps ke through ek doosre se mil lete hain. Toh yeh bahut cheesein available hain jinse log mil jatae hain. Pehle toh bichole hote the aur aaj kal toh sab technology use karte hain... obviously pyaar jab ho jata hai tab woh door toh nahi rehna chahenge, nazdeek rehna chahenge. Toh yeh sab cheesein hoti rahengi, yeh ek way of life hai, iss par hume zyada gaur nahi dena chahiye, isse criticise nahi karna chahiye because unki apni ek zindagi hai. Unhe jeene do, sahi hai ya galat hai, woh unhe pata hai (I don't think so, today technology is there and people meet on apps. Once they fall in love, they wish to meet and live together. We should not slam them or pay attention to such things as it is their life. We should let them live, whether it is right or wrong is their personal matter)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if he follows news about the recent cross-border love stories, Sunny said, "It (news) has become business, it is not actual news or anything. It is more of commodity, and people are consuming it. And we are giving it to them. That is what the reality is actually as a matter of fact."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2, the sequel to Sunny Deol's 2001 blockbuster cross-border drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is directed by Anil Sharma. It will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakina. The film releases on August 11. Gadar 2 is co-produced by Anil and Zee Studios. The sequel comes over two decades after the original, Gadar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.