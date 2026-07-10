Sunny Deol is all set to make his OTT debut with Ikka, which premieres on Netflix on July 10. The film also marks his reunion with Akshaye Khanna nearly three decades after Border, but this time the two face off in an intense courtroom drama. Ahead of the release, Sunny attended the film's special screening in Mumbai on Thursday, where he not only spoke about Ikka but also reflected on his late father, Dharmendra, making the evening an emotional one.

Sunny Deol says acting matters more than looks

Sunny Deol at Ikka screening.

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Dressed in a checked shirt, jeans and a cap, Sunny Deol's clean-shaven look quickly became a talking point at the screening, with many guessing it could be connected to his appearance in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Reacting to the chatter, the actor laughed it off and shared his thoughts on how much importance is given to appearances these days.

Interacting with the media in Punjabi, Sunny said, “Aaj kal te looks de pichhe paye jaande ne. Acting te khatam ho gayi hai. (People today are more behind the looks. It is all about the looks and acting has completely finished),” he jokingly said as everyone laughed.

Several people also told Sunny that he was reminding them of his late father, Dharmendra. The actor responded by placing his hand on his heart and smiling, quietly acknowledging the compliment without saying a word.

Sunny Deol on proudly being known as Dharmendra's son

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were quick to notice that both the teaser and trailer of Ikka introduce him as "Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol" instead of simply using his name. It appears to be Sunny's way of honouring his father, Dharmendra, who passed away in December 2026 after a long illness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were quick to notice that both the teaser and trailer of Ikka introduce him as "Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol" instead of simply using his name. It appears to be Sunny's way of honouring his father, Dharmendra, who passed away in December 2026 after a long illness. {{/usCountry}}

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Asked about the decision, the actor responded with a smile, “Papa ke bete hai, aur kya hai? Accha kaam karte hai toh accha lagta hai ki papa khush honge ki unke bete accha kaam kar rahe hai (We are Dad's sons, after all. It feels good to do good work, knowing Dad would be happy that his sons are doing well).”

What Ikka is about

At the centre of Ikka is Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol), a respected lawyer who has built his reputation on honesty and standing up for what is right. His belief is summed up in one powerful line from the trailer: “Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hai.” But when he agrees to defend Shauryamann Gaur (Akshaye Khanna) in a high-profile attempted murder case, the line between right and wrong begins to blur. The case doesn't just test his legal skills, it also forces him to question his own beliefs and the life he has built.

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The story also shines a light on the people whose lives are deeply affected by the case. Tillotama Shome plays Madhura Banerjee, a determined public prosecutor who is equally committed to seeking justice, setting up a tense courtroom face-off with Arjun. Dia Mirza appears as Avantika, Arjun's wife, who tries to keep her family together as the pressure of the case mounts. From the trailer, Ikka promises a courtroom drama packed with emotional conflict, difficult choices, and relationships pushed to the edge.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film is produced by Alchemy Films.

What's next for Sunny Deol?

Sunny Deol will next star in Batwara 1947. The film reunites director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol, who have previously delivered memorable films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. It also marks Sunny Deol's first collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions.